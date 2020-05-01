Kerry TD calls for student grant criteria to be amended due to COVID-19

A Kerry TD is asking for the criteria around the SUSI student grant to be amended due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The assessment for the grant is based on 2019 income and applications opened last week.

Sinn Fein’s Pa Daly says there is no recognition that many families will have reduced incomes due to the pandemic and the change of circumstances provision only applies where a change is permanent.

Deputy Daly says many people may be currently unemployed and don’t know if their workplace will reopen.

He has written to Education Minister Joe McHugh seeking clarity and honesty as he says there is growing concern among many Kerry students and their families.