Kerry TD calls for social housing family income limits to be raised

The family income limits for social housing need to be raised.

That’s according to Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who has called on the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, to review the income limit for families applying for social housing.

Currently, a couple with three children applying for a social house must have a combined income of €33,750 or less.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes this is unfair and it discourages families from working as they end up worse off.

He’s also calling on Minster Murphy to not take the Working Family Payment into account when calculating a family’s income.