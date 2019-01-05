A Kerry TD calls for more social housing in the county

A Kerry TD is calling for more social housing to be built in the county.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae made the call after receiving figures highlighting over 2,500 tenancies in Kerry are directly supported by Government funding.

The figures were released to Deputy Healy-Rae from the Department of Housing and the Department of Social Protection.





At the end of quarter 3 of 2018, the total number of active Housing Assistance Payments in Kerry County Council was 776.

As of September 30th 2018, there were a total of 906 tenancies supported by the Rental Accommodation Scheme in Kerry.

45 of those were new transfers from Rent Supplement to RAS in the period from January 1st to September 30th.

At the end of October there were 825 people in the county in recipient of Rent Supplement.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the figures reinforce the need for more social housing to be built in Kerry.

He adds that these figures do not take into account the number of people who are on the list with Kerry County Council seeking housing.