Kerry TD calls for review of the amount of money allocated to the HSE for disability residential services

A Kerry TD is calling for a review of the amount of money being allocated to the HSE for residential services for people with disabilities.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil is urging Health Minister Simon Harris to review the matter.

He made the call after Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, a local HSE service, criticised the level of funding allocated to these services.





Cork Kerry Community Healthcare raised concerns about funding levels in a Parliamentary Question response to Deputy Brassil, relating to the extension of residential services at Woodbrook in Tralee.

The healthcare group says sufficient funding has not been provided to the HSE nationally and locally to meet the level of needs that exists.

Deputy Brassil says funding for disability and residential services in Kerry is nowhere near what it needs to be to meet demand.

He says despite the government’s repeated claims that it is increasing its health budgets year on year, it is not managing where the money is being spent, and services – like disability and residential services – are losing out.

The Fianna Fáil TD says vulnerable people are being denied vital health services and decisions are being put on hold because of budget mismanagement.

He also criticised Minister Harris and Minister Donohoe who he says presided over the massive overspend on the National Children’s Hospital when disability services cannot even afford to operate seven days a week.

Deputy Brassil is urging both ministers to ensure the money needed for disability and residential services will not be cut further.