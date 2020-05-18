Kerry TD calls for rethink of new grant scheme as thousands of small businesses left out

A Kerry TD is calling on the Government to reconsider the terms of a new grant scheme, saying thousands of small businesses are locked out of it.

The COVID-19 Restart Grant was announced on Friday and aims to help small firms reopen by giving them between €2,000 and €10,000.

Payments are based on the company’s commercial rates bill from 2019, but Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this is unfair as some small businesses including tradesmen who operate out of vans may not have a rates bill.

The Independent Deputy says many other businesses may have small rates bills but other large fixed costs, so basing it on their rates will be of little help.

He’s calling on the government to re-examine the scheme and to come up with more equitable qualifying criteria.