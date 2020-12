A Kerry TD is calling for the €100 registration fee for nurses to be waived in the coming year.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae is asking Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the Government to waive the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) fee.

This is an annual retention fee, which must be paid by January 31st.

Deputy Healy Rae says it should be waived as good will gesture in recognition of the great service nurses are providing during the COVID-19 pandemic.