Kerry TD calls for marts to be reopened for auction sales

A Kerry TD is asking the Agriculture Minister to reopen marts fully.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, marts are unable to provide traditional auction sales.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says marts create competition in the livestock trade and farmers are losing money as a result.

Deputy Healy-Rae told Minster Michael Creed in the Dáil that most marts have capacity for up to 300 people and could be reopened in a safe manner.

He said just twenty buyers and ten sellers would be allowed in at any time and once their animals are sold farmers should leave.

Following last night’s announcement, it’s envisioned to reopen marts where social distancing can be maintained during phase two, which commences on the 8th June.