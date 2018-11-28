Kerry TD calls for legislation to protect landowners in the McGuillicuddy Reeks

A Kerry TD has called for the drafting of legislation to protect landowners in the McGillycuddy Reeks.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil spoke in the Dáil today about an insurance indemnity scheme for landowners who provide access to Ireland’s highest mountain.

Deputy John Brassil says a working group was set up four years ago in Kerry to examine potential legislation to protect landowners, should walkers make claims against them.





The working group consisted of landowners, Kerry County Council, government departments and local development organisations.

The Fianna Fáil TD says primary legislation still hasn’t been drafted and, because of this, progress has stalled.

He’s urging the government to take action now in an effort to protect landowners.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he shares Deputy Brassil’s sentiments, and he will forward the matter onto the Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring.