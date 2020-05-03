Kerry TD calls for Leaving Certificate exams to be cancelled

A Kerry TD is calling for this year’s Leaving Certificate exams to be cancelled.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae has written to the Minister for Education Joe McHugh asking for the State exam to be cancelled.

Deputy Healy Rae says it’s a matter of public health.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae says following the publication of Ireland’s roadmap to reopen the country, he was inundated with queries and concerns from Leaving Certificate students.

He says it’s unfair no clarity was given to students when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the nation on Friday evening.

Over 60,000 students are due to sit their exams this summer, and the Kerry TD says they are worried and living in constant anxiety.

Deputy Healy Rae spoke to 25 students from across Kerry through Zoom on Friday night and heard their concerns ahead of the exams, which are due to begin on July 29th.

He says COVID-19 has caused unprecedented disruption to the academic year, and says it would be unfair, wrong and not in the best interest of the students to hold the exams.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae adds the mental health of young people is being severely impacted by the stress and worry around the lack of clarity being given and the lack of preparedness as students are not able to physically be in school.