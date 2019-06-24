Kerry TD calls on Junior Minister to reconsider position on Employee Tips Bill

A Kerry TD has called on Junior Minister Brendan Griffin to reconsider his position on the Employee Tips Bill.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris has hit out at the Fine Gael TD who he claimed voted against a bill, which aims to give hospitality workers in Kerry a legal right to the tips they earn.

He says the bill is a simple but important piece of legislation and a step forward in strengthening workers’ rights.

The Sinn Féin deputy believes this shows Fine Gael do not have any respect for people in low paid work, and it is – what he called – a typical Fine Gael delay tactic.

He is calling on Junior Minister Brendan Griffin to reconsider his position and support the bill.