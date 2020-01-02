Kerry TD calls for HSE to urgently overhaul Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service

A Kerry TD is calling for the HSE to urgently overhaul the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says the Kerry service is in crisis.

Deputy Healy-Rae says along with an urgent overhaul, investment is also needed to ensure young people receive the care and attention they need in a timely manner.

He raised the issue with the Minister for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly.

Michael Healy-Rae says Kerry CAHMS is an excellent service, but adds it is struggling because of a lack of interest from HSE management and the Minister.