Kerry TD calls on Government to support understaffed mental health services

Deputy Martin Ferris claims the CAMHS has only 57% of the staff necessary to deal with the number of children and young people waiting to access the service.

According to Deputy Ferris, that figure was 2,250 nationwide at the end of October 2018 – 681 of those in the Kerry and Cork areas

Meanwhile, 162 of those were waiting over a year to access their first appointment.

He says mental health services have not been adequately funded and young people are suffering from the government’s inability to address the recruitment and retention crisis.