A Kerry TD is calling on the government to keep its commitment and review the hospitality VAT rate.

The rate increased from 9% to 13.5% on January 1st.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says that tourist numbers and trade are down in Kerry, and tourism operators are struggling.

The Independent Deputy is urgently calling on the government to keep its commitment to review the VAT rate and reduce it, to help the tourism sector, which employs so many people in Kerry.