Kerry TD calls on Government to re-examine number of mourners allowed at funerals

A Kerry TD is calling on the Government to re-examine the number of mourners allowed at funerals.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae says it makes no sense that only ten people are allowed to attend funerals in large Churches; he made specific reference to the size of St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney when speaking in the Dáil recently.

He expressed his sympathies to the families of those who passed and were unable to have proper funerals, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae appealed to the Government to look at the issue again.