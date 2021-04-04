Kerry TD calls on Government to provide funding for sewerage schemes

A Kerry TD is calling on the Government to provide funding for sewerage schemes.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae recently told the Dáil there were about 20 towns and villages in Kerry without sewerage schemes.

The Kerry TD says there has been much talk of remote working and of the recently launched ‘Our Rural Future’ plan.

However, he questions what will happen to towns and villages which have no sewerage schemes or have ones that are inadequate, when it comes to people relocating to rural parts of the county.

Deputy Healy Rae says sewerage schemes will be needed, adding there’s no money being made available for any scheme in these areas of Kerry.