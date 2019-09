A Kerry TD is calling on the GAA to reduce the price of tickets for the All-Ireland Senior Football final replay.

Independent TD for Kerry Danny Healy-Rae says he has been contacted by numerous supporters saying the prices for tickets is too expensive.

Kerry and Dublin will meet again on September 14th after playing out a 1-16 apiece draw at Croke Park yesterday.

It’s understood the price of tickets will be reduced for the replay, as was the case in previous years.