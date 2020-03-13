Kerry TD calls for extra staff in Department of Social Protection

A Kerry TD is calling for extra staff to be deployed in the Department of Social Protection to deal with the practical issues associated with coronavirus.

Michael Healy-Rae says his office has been inundated with queries from employers and employees.

The Independent TD says everyone needs to be practical to delay the spread of coronavirus:

Meanwhile, a Kerry TD is urging people not to panic.

Sinn Fein deputy Pa Daly says essential services will continue to operate.

He is asking people to be responsible in what they are posting on social media: