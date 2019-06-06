Kerry TD calls for extension of bereavement exemption to Junior Cert

Photo: fiannafail.ie

As the second day of the state exams gets underway, a Kerry TD says bereavement exemptions must be extended to Junior Cert students.

124-thousand students are currently sitting the Leaving Cert, Leaving Cert Applied and Junior Cert including over 3,800 here in Kerry.

This year, a new pilot measure has been brought in to help bereaved students, meaning those who suffer the death of a close relative around an exam can sit it again next month.


Kerry Fianna Fail TD, John Brassil says this must be extended to Junior Cert students too.

 

