Kerry TD calls for extension of bereavement exemption to Junior Cert

As the second day of the state exams gets underway, a Kerry TD says bereavement exemptions must be extended to Junior Cert students.

124-thousand students are currently sitting the Leaving Cert, Leaving Cert Applied and Junior Cert including over 3,800 here in Kerry.

This year, a new pilot measure has been brought in to help bereaved students, meaning those who suffer the death of a close relative around an exam can sit it again next month.





Kerry Fianna Fail TD, John Brassil says this must be extended to Junior Cert students too.