Kerry TD calls for exemption for learner drivers

A Kerry TD is calling for an exemption for learner drivers who have completed all of their lessons but can’t sit their test due to COVID-19 restrictions to drive unaccompanied.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae raised the issue in the Dáil with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the exemption could be limited to certain times to allow drivers to get to work or college especially in rural areas.

The Taoiseach says he will discuss the issue with the Transport Minister to see if there is a way to deal with the situation: