A Kerry TD has called for the establishment of a diabetes registry.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil is the party’s spokesperson on Primary Care; he was speaking after the HSE said it can only estimate the level of diabetes in Ireland.

Fianna Fáil had asked about the prevalence of Type 1 diabetes, but was told the figures are only an estimate based on the same incidence in Scotland.

Deputy John Brassil says it’s vital we know how many people have diabetes and the success of any treatment.