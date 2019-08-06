Kerry TD calls for engagement to address beef sector crisis

There is a need for urgent engagement between the Agriculture Minister, farming organisations and the meat industry to address the growing crisis affecting the beef sector.

That’s the view of Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry John Brassil.

He says beef farmers in Kerry are on their knees with prices at a level not seen for many years, adding it’s simply not sustainable for them to carry such heavy losses.

Deputy Brassil says the Minister must roll up his sleeves and seek to address the frustration that has led farmers to the picket lines; he adds Minister Creed must also ensure there is transparency brought to the industry.