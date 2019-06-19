Kerry TD calls for all efforts to be made to prevent health support staff strike

A Kerry TD is calling for all efforts to be made to prevent Thursday’s strike by health support staff.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil has called on the Health Minister to ensure that his department and the HSE continue engaging with health unions to try and avert strike action.

He says health care assistants, porters, lab assistants and catering staff across 38 hospitals – including University Hospital Kerry – are frustrated because the government is failing to follow through on a commitment it made in advance of carrying out a job evaluation scheme.

Deputy Brassil says these workers are the backbone of our hospital network and the government can’t be allowed to take them for granted.