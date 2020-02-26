Kerry TD calls for Dáil to be reconvened over coronavirus concerns

A Kerry TD says the Dáil should reconvene for a special meeting to deal with coronavirus concerns.

The Dáil is due to meet again on March 5th.

However, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who is the outgoing chair of the Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs, says it should be recalled sooner.

Deputy Healy-Rae says people want leadership; he adds it’s particularly important for parents of school-children, who have school tours planned to areas impacted by the coronavirus.

He says recalling the Dáil would enable concerns and questions to be answered: