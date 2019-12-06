Kerry TD calls for app which would store driving licences electronically

A Kerry TD is calling for an app to be developed which would store driving licences electronically.

Fianna Fail TD John Brassil has written to the Road Safety Authority to establish if such an app could be created.

Graduated speeding offences, proposed by Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross, recently received approval from cabinet members.

Under these proposals, drivers will automatically get penalty points if they don’t have a licence in the car.

Current laws allow for Garda discretion with the majority of drivers given 10 days to present to a Garda station with their licence without incurring a fine.

Deputy Brassil believes these proposals will penalise people who may innocently forget their licence:

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail TD John Brassil says his party is continuing to support Fine Gael due to the uncertainty around Brexit.

His party colleague John McGuinness stated he will not abstain in votes going forward, and described the Confidence and Supply agreement as a “farcical situation”.

Deputy McGuinness was speaking following a no confidence motion in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, in which Fianna Fáil abstained.

Deputy Brassil says he believes keeping the Government in place until Brexit is clarified is the right thing to do: