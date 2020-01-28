Kerry TD calls for ambulance service reform

A Kerry TD is calling for reform of the ambulance service in the county.

Fianna Fail’s John Brassil claims an ambulance from Cork had to cover a callout to north Kerry due to a lack of resources.

There are seven ambulances stationed in Kerry; one in Listowel, Dingle, Killarney, Caherciveen, Kenmare and two in Tralee.

Deputy John Brassil claims these ambulances are regularly tied up in clinical handovers at University Hospital Kerry or driving patients to Cork or Dublin.

The Fianna Fail TD claims one Kerry paramedic told him they were tied up on a clinical handover for almost six hours on two separate occasions within the last two weeks alone.

He says when Kerry ambulances are tied up cover must be provided for emergencies from Cork and Limerick, which can mean long waits for Kerry patients.

Deputy Brassil is calling on the HSE to clarify reports that an ambulance from Macroom had to respond to a chest pain incident in north Kerry; over one-and-a-half hours’ drive away.

He is also requesting an immediate meeting to discuss how to improve the ambulance system in the county.