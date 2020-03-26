Kerry TD calls for action to ensure commercial licences can be renewed

A Kerry TD is calling for action to ensure commercial licences can be renewed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae made the appeal.

He has been contacted by bus and lorry drivers who need to renew their driving licences, but are unable to get a doctor’s appointment for the necessary medical forms due to the coronavirus crisis.

Deputy Healy Rae has raised the issue with the RSA and the acting Minister for Transport.

He is calling for the medical to be waived or for the expiry date of existing licences to be extended.