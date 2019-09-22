Kerry TD calls for abolition of Rehabilitative Training Allowance to be reversed

A Kerry TD has called for the decision to abolish the Rehabilitative Training Allowance to be reversed.

It’s provided to school-leavers with a disability who take part in training programmes, with the aim to progress to further education and employment.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says it’s “meanspirited” to target some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

He called on the government to listen to their pleas, adding this allowance provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to develop enhanced social, life and work skills.

Deputy Brassil believes it will result in minimal savings, but will have major ramifications for students.