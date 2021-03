Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has called on the Taoiseach to extend the deadline for the registration of public rights of way by 5 years.

Since the introduction of the Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act 2009, rights of way created by way of long use must now be registered before the 30th of November this year to protect them.

Deputy Healy-Rae said more time is needed because COVID restrictions are preventing people from travelling to visit solicitors or meet engineers.