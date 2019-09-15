Kerry TD calling on agri minister to support independent farmer representatives during beef talks

A Kerry TD is calling on the agriculture minister to support independent farmer representatives during the latest beef talks.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who is part of the Dáil Rural Independent Group, was speaking as talks continue in the ongoing beef dispute.

He’s calling on Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to facilitate the inclusion of independent farmer representatives in any future talks; he claims a number of independent farmer reps were previously denied access to discussions.

Deputy Healy-Rae says all voices must be heard at these discussions, otherwise it’s very difficult to see how the outcomes can be accepted as binding.