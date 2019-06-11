Kerry TD blames Health Minister and national policy for UHK crisis

A Kerry TD is blaming the Health Minister and national policy for the ongoing crisis in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Fein’s Martin Ferris and the other Kerry TDs attended a meeting with management at the hospital last Friday.

Attendance at the Emergency Department was up 3% in the first four months of the year to 11,893 compared to the same period in 2018.

The numbers on trolleys in that time frame increased 7% to 293 and admissions to the hospital were down 5% to 3,504.

Deputy Ferris says staff and management at the hospital do everything in their power to ensure patients are seen as quickly as possible.

However, he is aware of several patients who were waiting over eight hours without being seen.

He says the crisis is being made worse by a lack of staff and a decision on the opening of 21 new beds: