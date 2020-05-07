Kerry TD believes students should be given choice between LC exam or predicted grades

A Kerry TD believes Leaving Certificate students should be given the choice between taking the exam or receiving predicted grades.

Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae says giving them a choice would result in fewer students sitting the exam, which would make social distancing easier in exam halls.

He says students should make their decision in writing, therefore avoiding any possible repercussions following the exams.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes offering students a choice is the fairest option and he’s asked the Minster for Education Joe McHugh to consider the proposal.