Kerry TD believes programme for Government will be formed by weekend

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae believes a programme for Government will be formed by the weekend.

He was speaking after he and his brother, fellow Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, along with the Rural Independent Group met with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and the leader of the Green Party, Eamon Ryan yesterday about government formation.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says many issues were discussed and he’s glad the Taoiseach gave an assurance that he’ll do his best to reduce the two metre distance down to one metre as soon as possible.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has reiterated his opposition to his going into government with the Greens.

He believes, however, a programme for Government will be in place by this weekend and it’s unlikely he and brother will be part of it.