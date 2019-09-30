Kerry TD believes Irish Water’s capital budget is stretched and impacting on projects

A Kerry TD believes Irish Water’s capital budget is stretched and is impacting on works being carried out.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil was speaking after raising several issues with the Government about Irish Water, including the cost of connection fees to the water network.

Deputy Brassil says many homeowners have contacted him about Irish Water’s programme of fixing domestic leaks for free – he says there’s a currently a three-month delay on repairs being carried out.

Irish Water says their programmes of works across the country are on or ahead of schedule and they’re reaching targets on budget.

Deputy Brassil, however, believes there’s a funding issue within the organisation and is calling for clarity.