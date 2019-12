Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has been banned from asking Dáil questions for the rest of the week.

The punishment was handed out after the Kerry TD went over time when asking a question about whether the government is considering proposals to stop people burning turf in their own home.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar assured that there are no plans to bring in such a ban.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says many people in rural Ireland would suffer if the ban was introduced.