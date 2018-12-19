Kerry TD asks health minister to retract opposition to health bill

A Kerry TD has asked the health minister to retract his opposition to a health bill.

TD John Brassil was speaking in the Dáil on amendments to the Pricing and Supply of Medical Goods Bill, including the provision of orphan drugs, which are used to treat rare diseases.

The Kerry TD says savings of up to €300 million can be made if physicians are directed to prescribe similar and cheaper products.





He asks for the savings to then be ring-fenced to provide orphan drugs, including Respreeza, Orkambi and Pembro, to those who suffer from rare diseases.

Deputy Brassil says Minister Simon Harris’ opposition to the bill is morally wrong, and he’s called on him to support the proposed amendments.