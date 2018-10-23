Kerry TD to ask Taoiseach to extend Cervical Check screening to younger women

A Kerry TD is to raise the issue of extending the Cervical Check screening programme to younger women with the Taoiseach in the Dáil tomorrow.

Cervical Check says there is no additional public health benefit in starting screening in women before the age of 25; this is based on best international evidence.

The statement was included in a response to a parliamentary question by Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.





Over twenty women under the age of 25 have been diagnosed with cervical cancer since the screening programme started a decade ago.

Cervical Check says any woman under 25 who is concerned about her risk of developing cervical cancer or her sexual health should contact her doctor.