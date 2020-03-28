Kerry TD asks HSE to set up COVID-19 test centre in Killarney

A Kerry TD has asked the HSE to set up a COVID-19 testing centre in Killarney.

Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae is making the call, as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county reached 44 yesterday.

He says as the number of COVID-19 patients in Kerry has increased, a testing centre should be set up in Killarney.

The Kilgarvan TD believes there are two suitable locations, either Saint Finan’s or Fitzgerald Stadium.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he’s put the proposal to the HSE.