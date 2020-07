A Kerry TD has been appointed Deputy Chief Whip for the government.

Fine Gael TD, and former minister of state, Brendan Griffin has been appointed to the role by Tánaiste and party leader Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar says Deputy Griffin is one of the hardest-working and most popular TDs in Fine Gael.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary was appointed Chief Whip following formation of the government.