Kerry TD appealed to Finance Minister to lessen the short-term hit from higher VAT charges

A Kerry TD had appealed to the Finance Minister to lessen the short-term hit from higher VAT charges.

There was opposition when, during Budget 2019, it was announced the special 9% VAT rate for hospitality businesses would return to 13.5%.

The lower rate was introduced as a temporary measure to help the tourism sector during the recession.





In the aftermath of the budget, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin appealed to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to allow tourism firms to pay the old 9% VAT rate on business contracted before the new rate comes into effect on 1 January.

The Kerry minister asked that, if part or all of a reservation for 2019 is paid for in 2018, the 9% VAT rate will apply to the portion paid in 2018; if the payment takes place in 2019, then the 13.5% VAT rate will apply.

He added that in 1993 – when VAT underwent a similar change – the then-finance minister allowed contracted business to be subject to the lower rate.

Despite Minister Griffin’s appeal, a Department of Finance spokesman told Fora that the Revenue Commissioners would follow the fixed guidelines on how VAT changes were applied.

The information was revealed to Fora under a Freedom of Information Act request.