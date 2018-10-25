Kerry TD accuses UHK management of misleading the public

A Kerry TD is accusing University Hospital Kerry management of misleading the public.

Michael Healy-Rae was speaking after the South / South West Hospital Group announced yesterday that hip and knee replacements will resume at UHK on Monday the 5th of November.

The operations for public patients have been suspended since the summer, and despite hospital management setting a number of dates for recommencement, these deadlines haven’t been met.





Deputy Michael Healy-Rae doesn’t believe the operations will resume next week.

He feels people waiting for hip and knee replacements in Kerry are being misled by the HSE and hospital management, and says unless action is taken soon, there’ll have to be resignations.