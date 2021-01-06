Kerry sustainability project highlighted by United Nations

A Kerry sustainability project has been highlighted by an arm of the United Nations.

The UN’s Regional Information Centre for Western Europe (UNRIC) has highlighted the Dingle Peninsula 2030 project on its website.

The group comprises the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub, ESB Networks, North East and West Kerry Development, and MaREI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine.

The Dingle Peninsula 2030 project works with the community and transport and farming sectors to help the peninsula become more sustainable and meet the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

The UN’s Regional Information Centre for Western Europe says lessons learned during the project help inform similar initiatives elsewhere within Ireland and abroad.