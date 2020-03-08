Kerry Survive Second Half Blitz To Maintain 100% Record

Kerry survived a second-half blitz from Monaghan to maintain their 100% record in Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

The final score was Kerry 3-10 Monaghan 2-09.

Breda O’Shea reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bredaos.mp3

A Kerry goal courtesy of a Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh penalty had the Kingdom 5 in front after 17 minutes. The same player hit three points as Kerry opened up a 1-8 to 0-4 half-time advantage. Monaghan hit 2-3 without reply in the first 5 minutes of the second half to go 2 in front at 2-7 to 1-8. It was fourteen minutes into the period before Kerry registered a score; a Niamh Carmody goal to edge them in front. Another Kerry goal followed 5 minutes later, this time courtesy of Andrea Murphy. This gave the Kingdom a 3-9 to 2-7 advantage and moved them out of reach as they made it 5 wins out of 5.