GAELIC GAMES

Kerry Supporters are making plans for their return trip to Croke Park on Saturday week to see Kerry versus Dublin in the All Ireland Final Replay.

The game will have a 6pm start on the 14th of September, which is not ideal for many who’ll be making the long journey to the capital.

The PRO of the Kerry Supporters Club, Martin Leane says details of the transport arrangements will be finalised next Monday.