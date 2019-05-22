Kerry Supplementary Register of Electors to be made available today

The Supplementary Register of Electors in Kerry will be made available to election candidates today.

The register will also be available for public inspection at Kerry County Council offices from this afternoon.

The publication follows an appeals hearing held by County Registrar Padraig Burke yesterday on applications refused by the council.





Separately, Gardai have confirmed an investigation in relation to an allegation of interference with the register is ongoing.

Last week, it was confirmed that preliminary enquiries began after a person raised concerns.

It’s understood the allegations relate to the Killarney Electoral Area and centre on a person gathering application forms and having them stamped by an individual Garda without the people in question being present.