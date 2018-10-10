Kerry suicide rate almost 50% above the national average

The rate of suicide in Kerry is almost 50% above the national average.

The 2017 report from the National Office of Suicide Prevention has highlighted the high rate of suicide in the county; today is World Mental Health Day.

Over a 3-year moving average, the number of suicides in the county is 12.3 suicides per 100,000 of population, compared to a national average of 8.6.





Suicide remains disproportionately a male issue, with 80% of the victims of suicide in 2017 being male and 20% female.

In Ireland last year, 392 deaths were recorded as suicide compared with 158 deaths as a result of road accidents in the country.

If you are affected by this issue, you may contact the Samaritans at 116 123.