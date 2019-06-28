Race 2 at Limerick was won by the 3/1 priced Callaway Colgan for Killarney’s Denis Murphy, by 7 and a half lengths in 28-94.
Moynihan Wins Round 3 Of Road Race League
At Round 3 of the Road Race League held in Cordal Cathal Moynihan from Tralee Manor West took the win.Second was Killarney's Marcus Tracey,...
Kerry Success At Limerick
Gaynor Cup Soccer Tournament Begins For Kerry Today
Kerry will today open their Gaynor Girls 15s campaign.The Kingdom play Clare at noon, the first of 5 games over three days.Padraig Harnett previews...
Government Urged to Hold Border Poll – June 27th, 2019
Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly has condemned the Government’s refusal to include the possibility of a border poll in its report on threats to...
Cannabis for Medicinal Reasons now Allowed – June 27th, 2019
The Minister for Health, Simon Harris has signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis....
Ugly Truths Confront Greyhound Industry – June 27th, 2019
An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a review carried out on behalf by the Irish Greyhound Board found 16,000 greyhounds are born here annually...