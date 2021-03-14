Kerry students thanked for efforts in stopping spread of COVID-19

Third-level students in Kerry and Cork are being thanked for their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Director of Public Health for the two counties, Dr Anne Sheahan, has praised students and young people for their work in reducing the spread of the virus.

The message of thanks comes following a significant decline in the rate of COVID-19 in the 19-24 age group in Kerry and Cork.

Dr Sheahan says the current restrictions are particularly difficult for young people, but that they have saved lives by not socialising.

She’s asking the student population to keep up the good work in order to drive infection rates as low as possible in the south west.