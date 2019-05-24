Kerry students taking part in climate action strike

Kerry students are taking part in a climate action strike today to demand the government deal with the issue of climate change.

Today’s Fridays for Future strike is the second demonstration of its kind this year, organised by the Schools Climate Action Network, and students are taking part around the country.

This comes after the government declared a state of climate emergency earlier this month.





Killarney Community College and St Brigid’s Presentation Secondary School in Killarney are among those taking part.

Killarney Community College student Emma Murphy explains the reason for today’s strike.