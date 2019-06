Over 3,800 students in Kerry began their state exams today.

1,887 students are sitting the Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied and 1,953 began the Junior Cert.

English and CSPE were the exams for junior cycle today, while Leaving Cert students took on English Paper 1 along with Home Economics.





These students at Gaelcolaiste Ciarrai and Presentation Secondary School, Tralee spoke to Amanda Balfe from the Kerry ETB Radio Kerry School of Broadcasting: