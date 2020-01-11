Kerry students successful at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Two Kerry schools were successful at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The event brought over 1,100 students together, to showcase 550 finalist projects.

Ten Kerry projects had qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2020.

Liam McSherry from Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra was honoured in the special category for his project entitled An investigation into Electroencephalography and how it can help emulate human empathy and emotion in Artificial Intelligence.

In the Social and Behavioural Intermediate Group, C.B.S. Secondary School, Tralee claimed third prize; Swithin Pais and Joshua O’Sullivan’s project was a statistical analysis into vaccine hesitancy in first year males.

Two 16-year-olds from Cork claimed the top prize at this year’s exhibition; Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan were named the competition’s overall winners for their project that looked at how gender bias can be tackled.

List of Kerry Finalists

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine – An investigation into the correlation between economic prosperity and the mental wellbeing of residents in the Republic of Ireland.

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine – AMSIMP: An Open Source Implementation to Simulating Tropospheric and Stratospheric Dynamics on a Synoptic Scale

Tarbert Comprehensive School – This is the final straw

Tarbert Comprehensive School – The Hardest Choice

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine – Electromagnetic Brake System

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra – An investigation into Electroencephalography and how it can help emulate human empathy and emotion in Artificial Intelligence

C.B.S. Secondary School – A statistical analysis into vaccine hesitancy in first year males

Coláiste Bhréanainn – Electronic Tag and Scanning App for Livestock

Killorglin Community College – An investigation into the knowledge, attitudes and behaviours towards invisible disabilities to create a Wellbeing course for Secondary School students

Castleisland Community College – Is happiness a state of mind or a state of wellbeing? An exploratory study